iPhone 13 Pro performance test revealed

The performance test of the Pro model of the iPhone 13 series, which Apple showcased recently, has emerged. The results are extremely promising.

The Apple event, which the technology world has been waiting for a long time, took place recently. The event showcased the iPhone 13 series, Apple Watch Series 7, iPad mini and ninth generation iPad models. While the introduced devices were appreciated by the users, naturally all eyes were on the iPhone 13 series.

Although the event is over, new details about the iPhone 13 series continue to emerge. Finally, the Pro model of the series appeared on Geekbench. The score of the smartphone also revealed some fine details about its processor.

iPhone 13 Pro’s GPU performance impressed

After the announcement of the iPhone 13 Pro model, Geekbench data began to come one after another. As it is known, all models of the iPhone 13 series are powered by the A15 Bionic chipset. However, it should be noted that there are some differences on the GPU side.

While the iPhone 13 and 13 mini models have a quad-core GPU, the Pro and Pro Max models of the series also have a five-core GPU. At this point, the iPhone 13 Pro, powered by the A15 Bionic processor with a five-core GPU, was put into the performance test on Geekbench.

According to the results, the iPhone 13 Pro managed to score 14216 points. This means that it offers about 55 percent more GPU performance compared to the 9123 points of its predecessor, the iPhone 12 Pro. Thus, Apple’s claim that the A15 Bionic processor with a five-core GPU at launch will offer 50 percent more graphics performance than other smartphone chips has been confirmed.

iPhone 13 Pro technical specifications