iPhone 13 Pro Max takes the lead in DxOMark

Last month, the iPhone 13 series was introduced. The iPhone 13 Pro Max, the largest of the iPhone 13 family, took the lead in DxOMark.

The company introduced its new phones at the event held on September 14. Conserving the strategy it implemented last year as well this year, Apple came up with four different models: iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max, Apple’s best phone, became the display leader in the DxOMark ranking. The company’s top flagship managed to take the leadership seat by beating the previous leader Huawei P50 Pro with 99 points.

With a total score of 99 according to the DxOMark test, the iPhone 13 Pro Max was the highest score ever given to the smartphone. DxOMark praised the smartphone for its “extraordinary” HDR10 support during the review, for its smoothness and objectivity, color reproduction, and “a very enjoyable multimedia experience in all conditions”. As a small reminder, Apple’s favorite phone, the iPhone 13 Pro Max, has a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

DxOMark called the device’s display “absolutely stunning” and added that it had excellent readability in almost any condition. This is also reflected in color accuracy and viewing angles. DxOMark noticed that the display was not bright enough at its default settings for night use. DxOMark also noted that Apple showed significant improvements compared to other phones produced.

