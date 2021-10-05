iPhone 13 Pro Max takes the lead in DxOMark

Last month, the iPhone 13 series was introduced. The iPhone 13 Pro Max, the largest of the iPhone 13 family, took the lead in DxOMark.
The company introduced its new phones at the event held on September 14. Conserving the strategy it implemented last year as well this year, Apple came up with four different models: iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.
The iPhone 13 Pro Max, Apple’s best phone, became the display leader in the DxOMark ranking. The company’s top flagship managed to take the leadership seat by beating the previous leader Huawei P50 Pro with 99 points.
With a total score of 99 according to the DxOMark test, the iPhone 13 Pro Max was the highest score ever given to the smartphone. DxOMark praised the smartphone for its “extraordinary” HDR10 support during the review, for its smoothness and objectivity, color reproduction, and “a very enjoyable multimedia experience in all conditions”. As a small reminder, Apple’s favorite phone, the iPhone 13 Pro Max, has a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.
DxOMark called the device’s display “absolutely stunning” and added that it had excellent readability in almost any condition. This is also reflected in color accuracy and viewing angles. DxOMark noticed that the display was not bright enough at its default settings for night use. DxOMark also noted that Apple showed significant improvements compared to other phones produced.
iPhone 13 Pro Max features
- Display: 6.7 inches – 1284 x 2778 pixels – 457 PPI – Super Retina XDR OLED – 120 Hz refresh rate, 1000 nits brightness (typical), 1200 nits (maximum), 87.8 percent screen-to-body ratio
- Glass protection: Corning Gorilla Glass front and back
- Other features: HDR10, Dolby Vision
- Hardware: Processor: Apple A15 Bionic
- Graphics Processing Unit: 5-core Apple GPU
- Storage – RAM: 128/256/512GB/1TB internal memory, no microSD card support, 6GB RAM
- Camera: Main camera: 12 Megapixel f/1.5, 26mm (wide angle), 1/1.76″ sensor, Dual Pixel, PDAF, OIS
- 2nd camera: 12 Megapixel f/1.8, 13mm (ultra wide angle), 1/2.55″ sensor, Dual Pixel PDAF, 120°, Steady video capture
- 3rd camera: 12 Megapixel f/2.8 77mm (telephoto), 1/1.72 , PDAF, OIS Auto Focus, Optical Zoom (3x) 0.8μm (1.6μm) Pixels
- Rear camera video: [email protected](8K), [email protected](4K), [email protected], [email protected]
- Slow motion video: [email protected], [email protected]
- Front camera: 12 Megapixel (wide angle), f/2.2, 26mm, 1/3.24, 1.22µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, Auto-HDR
[email protected]/60fps, [email protected]
- Other: Battery: 4400 mAh battery / 20W fast charging / 15W wireless charging
- Operating System: iOS 15