iPhone 13 Pro Max passes speed test with Galaxy S21 Ultra

The strongest of Apple and the strongest of Samsung face off! The iPhone 13 Pro Max showed up in the speed test with the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Competition in the smartphone market is increasing day by day. This situation especially paves the way for the development of the sector and the emergence of better products. Companies that are constantly working to introduce stronger and more advanced products are struggling to attract customers.

The iPhone 13 series, which was introduced just last month, is naturally often compared to its Android competitors. In a test, the most powerful phones of two rival companies show up. The most powerful of the family, the iPhone 13 Pro Max, was speed tested with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which was introduced in January of this year.

iPhone 13 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: Here’s the winner

Apple’s Bionic A15 chip was compared to Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 on equal terms. YouTube channel named PowerBuff, as usual, entered and exited the same applications on both devices. When all the applications were finished, the winner of the race became his waist. The iPhone 13 Pro Max surpassed the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Apple’s admiral completed the lap in 1 minute 51 seconds, while Samsung’s strongest left the test in 1 minute 58 seconds. As a reminder, the Galaxy S21 Ultra had a 2X Dynamic AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Exynos 2100 / Snapdragon 888 processor, 12GB / 16GB RAM and 108 Megapixel camera

The iPhone 13 Pro Max, on the other hand, became official with a 120Hz refresh rate display with Super Retina XDR OLED panel, Apple Bionic A15 processor, 6GB RAM and 12 Megapixel camera.

iPhone 13 Pro Max technical specifications