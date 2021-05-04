iPhone 13 Pro Max Mock-Up Revealed: Here Are The Details

iPhone 13 Pro Max mock-up appeared. The US company Apple will launch the highly anticipated iPhone 13 series towards the end of the year. As the release date of the series approaches, new information about phones continues to come. A mock-up of the iPhone 13 Pro model was leaked recently. In this way, we had serious information about the design of the smartphone. Today, a YouTube channel called Unbox Therapy has revealed the model of the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the largest of the series.

Notches are getting smaller with iPhone 13 Pro Max

The notch, which was used with the iPhone X model, has been criticized recently, although it received positive feedback from users at first. The reason for this is undoubtedly the iPhone rival Android devices have switched to more stylish screen designs.

The model video published by Unbox Therapy gives serious information about the design of the iPhone 13 Pro Max model. Accordingly, the notches will shrink with the iPhone 13 Pro Max model. The notches seem quite small compared to the iPhone 12 Pro Max model.

Another highlight in the video was the size of the camera lenses used in the iPhone 13 Pro Max model. If the design is correct, the iPhone 13 Pro Max will come with larger camera lenses. This means that as more light will enter the digital camera sensors, it will take better quality pictures.

According to the information received, the iPhone 13 Pro Max will be heavier than the iPhone 12 Pro Max. On the other hand, we can say that the handset is a little higher in the iPhone 13 Pro Max model. Other than that, there is no other design difference.

These types of phone mockups often provide accurate information. IPhone mockups in particular are often designed around information leaked by Apple supply chain sources.

What do you think of the iPhone 13 Pro Max design? You can express your opinion in the comments.