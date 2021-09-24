iPhone 13 Pro Max Beats Battery Test Record With Almost 10 Hours

iPhone 13 Pro Max: This Friday (24), the technology YouTuber MrWhosetheBoss conducted a battery test with the new iPhone 13, comparing with the past generations of the family. This time, the new Pro Max reached the mark of 9 hours and 52 minutes of continuous use, becoming the smartphone with the best performance in this category in the channel’s history.

The test involves the use of social networks, heavy games and the camera. Previously, the record holder was the Galaxy S 21 Ultra, which managed 8 hours and 41 minutes on a 5,000 mAh battery. The other devices of this generation also achieved satisfactory times; Check out the full result below — new batteries were revealed by Mac Rumors based on recent disassembly. That is, the numbers are approximate and not confirmed by Apple.

iPhone SE: 3 hours and 38 minutes; 1,821 mAh battery

iPhone 11: 4 hours and 20 minutes; 3,110 mAh battery

iPhone 12: 5 hours and 54 minutes; 2,815 mAh battery

iPhone 13 mini: 6 hours and 26 minutes; 2,406 mAh battery

iPhone 13: 7 hours and 45 minutes; 3,227 mAh battery

iPhone 13 Pro: 8 hours and 17 minutes; 3,095 mAh battery

iPhone 13 Pro Max: 9 hours and 52 minutes; 4,352 mAh battery

It is noteworthy that the site Tom’s Guide performed a similar test with the new products, achieving different results.

The video shows how the amount of mAh should not be the only criterion used to assess how long the device has been used. The efficiency of the A15 chip, software optimizations and dynamic adjustment of the screen refresh rate could also be to blame for the result.