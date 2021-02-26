iPhone 13 Pro: leaking possible images and specifications

Possible images of the iPhone 13 Pro surfaced on the internet this week. According to GizChina, the leaks came from Apple’s supply chain and bring some information about the next smartphone.

The first details indicate that the mobile device must be one of the first to use Apple’s A15 processor. In addition, it will be able to run the iOS 15 operating system.

Contrary to rumors, the iPhone 13 Pro should feature a notch at the top of the display. However, the cutout will be smaller and will house the speaker and the front camera system with FaceID support.

The model should also have narrower edges at the four corners. Following the recent information, the renders show that the Touch ID should be under the surface of the screen.

In order to save energy, the phone will come with a Samsung LTPO display that dynamically changes the refresh rates from 1 Hz to 120 Hz. However, the screen size will vary between the Pro version (6.1 inches) and the Pro Max (6.7 inches).

Another notable change is the absence of the charging port on the iPhone 13 Pro. This adds to the old rumors that the new devices would only use MagSafe wireless charging.

Triple 12 MP camera at the rear

According to the render information, the iPhone 13 Pro will have three 12-megapixel camera sensors. The highlight is the Wide lens with stabilization sensor and f / 1.5 aperture. That is, a set far superior to the iPhone 12.

Ultra Wide lenses with autofocus and 65 mm telephoto complete the camera system. Finally, the device must also bring a laser rangefinder to assist in photos with different ranges.

So far, Apple has not revealed the possible launch date of the iPhone 13 line. However, the devices are expected to hit the market in the second half of 2021.