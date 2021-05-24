iPhone 13 Pro: Images Show Supposed Design of Apple Phone

iPhone 13 Pro: A leak revealed how the design of the iPhone 13 Pro, Apple’s cell phone that should be launched in the second half of the year, could be. The images were published by the Twitter profile LeaksApplePro, which obtained unofficial renderings based on the smartphone.

The images show that the device will hit the market with a lower notch than previous models in the line. In addition, the camera module has also been reduced, ensuring a thinner look, but the image sensors have increased in size.

Say hi to your first look at the finalized version of the iPhone 13 Pro.

Thanks again to @ld_vova for the amazing work he has done with this.

(Note that some things could be changed during mass production as what happened with AirPods Max, but that isn’t likely). pic.twitter.com/WMl9fIbTNm — LeaksApplePro (@LeaksApplePro) May 21, 2021

The renderings also point out that the supposed iPhone 13 Pro maintains the straight edges of the current model in the line. However, the person responsible for the leaks points out that some changes in the visual can occur until the beginning of the mass production of the device.

Design changes

Although the images are not official, other rumors also point that Apple should bring the reduction of notch as the main design change on the iPhone 13. In addition, rumors cite that the manufacturer may also implement Touch ID under the phone’s screen.

So far, Apple has not officially commented on the matter and the company’s main focus in the mobile market is the iPhone 12. Recently, the company launched a new smartphone variant in purple. The product is already available in Brazil with values ​​starting at R $ 6,999.