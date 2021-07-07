iPhone 13 Pro Camera System One More Verification

iPhone 13 Pro camera system is one more verification. Apple is expected to introduce its new iPhones in three months. New leaks are constantly being added to smartphones. While the latest of these provide information about the production process of the phones, they also support an earlier claim about the iPhone 13 Pro.

It is considered certain that Apple will work with Foxconn and Pegatron in the production of iPhone 13 models. It is stated that the two companies share the production of the iPhone 13 mini. Famous analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that the iPhone 13 mini will be the last mini phone to be released by the company. The claim that Apple will release the iPhone 14 Max model instead of the iPhone 14 mini in 2022 has previously come to the fore.

It’s no surprise that Foxconn remains the main manufacturer of iPhones. However, it may come as a surprise that Pegatron, who was accused of violating the terms of the student employment program some time ago, was not abandoned. Sources state that Foxconn will undertake the lion’s share in the production of the iPhone 13 series.

A larger camera system was claimed for the iPhone 13 Pro models a while ago. A new leak confirms this claim. It is seen that there is a gap on the edges of the camera island of the iPhone 12 Pro, which is placed in the iPhone 13 Pro case.