iPhone 13: Pre-Order Starts October 15th

iPhone 13: Itaú bank revealed this Friday (8) that the pre-sale of the iPhone 13 will start on October 15th in Brazil. The information was sent by SMS advising the bank’s customers about the news. In addition to Itaú, TIM’s website also released the smartphone pre-sale date.

Apple has not officially commented on the date, but the information is fairly reliable. Both TIM and Banco Itaú have sales programs involving the iPhone line.

iPhone 13 News

Apple’s new line of smartphones features the 5-nanometer A15 Bionic chip, which promises more performance and energy efficiency. Also, it is the first time the manufacturer has excluded the 64GB option and added the 128GB option initially. The Pro version gets up to 1TB of internal storage.

Another highlight of the launch is the cinematographic mode of the cameras. With the feature, created based on techniques used by professional filmmakers, the user can change the focus planes in real time, while recording videos.