iPhone 13: New Images Show Cameras, Notch and Pro Version

iPhone 13: New images of alleged iPhone 13 prototypes were released by Chinese leaker DuanRui this Tuesday (29). The models, which are used for testing cases and accessories, reveal possible design details for Apple’s next device.

Unlike various rumors, Apple’s upcoming smartphones shouldn’t bring a minor notch on the display. The images show the cropping format following the pattern seen in the previous generation of the device.

On the other hand, the recent leak has put the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro side by side in a comparison. Apparently, the back of the standard version of the device must have a slight rearrangement.

You can see that the two sensors on the camera module are aligned more diagonally. This detail was seen previously in photos of other prototypes of the device, which were released by leaker Sonny Dickson.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that the leaker DuanRui is known to be quite accurate in leaking information about Apple products. For that reason, the leak specialist was one of the people who received notifications from the tech giant.

Release forecast

Rumors suggest that the launch of the iPhone 13 should take place in September this year. Recently, seven smartphone models were certified by the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), indicating that the products will hit stores in the last quarter.

However, there is a possibility of a delay of a few months in the debut of the devices due to the global shortage of semiconductors. This factor has already made Apple itself reduce the production of some of its products.