iPhone 13 New Claims Appeared

iPhone 13 new claims have been made. The new claims came from EverythingApplePro. iPhone 13 may be a new color option.

Previously, several claims have been made about the storage capacity and battery of the iPhone 13. It is claimed that the iPhone 13 will come with 1 TB storage options and will have a 4000 mAh battery. It is stated that it is normal for Apple to make such an upgrade on the iPhone 13. If there will be significant changes to the camera and screen of the device, upgrades may occur in the storage capacity and battery.

New color option for iPhone 13 and camera technology found in iPad Pro 2021 may come

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 13 series this year, and new claims keep coming. According to EverythingApplePro’s claims, the iPhone 13 Pro models are claimed to come in a darker color of black. It is stated that the new color option is close to the color in the “121212” hex code. The new color of the iPhone 13 Pro may appear darker than the Graphite color in the iPhone 12 series. It is claimed that the iPhone 13 Pro will have the Subject Tracking camera technology found in the iPad Pro M1 and 24-inch iMac models.

Subject Tracking is a technology that tracks your face during camera recording or video calls. The accuracy of all these claims will be revealed at WWDC 2021. At the event, which will start at tomorrow, many Apple products and innovations in operating systems will be introduced. Also, at tomorrow night’s event, Apple is expected to introduce the MacBook Pro 2021. It is claimed that the MacBook Pro 2021 will be powered by the M1X or M2 processor. The processor name and features are not yet clear, but the claimed features for the MacBook Pro 2021 are as follows:

Mini LED display

Upgradeable storage up to 4TB

M2 or M1X processor

10 core processor

Optional 16 or 32 graphics core options

Memory expandable up to 64GB

Two different models, 14 inch and 16 inch