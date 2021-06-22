iPhone 13 Must Maintain Maximum Storage Of 512GB

iPhone 13: This Monday (21), TrendForce, a Taiwanese research and market analysis company, published a report with its main expectations for the upcoming iPhone 13, supposed to be Apple’s next release. According to the data, the new Apple line should be presented to the public in September this year and will feature four new cell phone models.

According to TrendForce, the iPhone 13 “family” will feature a mini model, a standard and two Pro variants. The design of the line should remain very similar to that found in its past iteration, but with the notch of the front camera slightly smaller.

In addition, the four models will supposedly feature an OLED screen and a higher refresh rate of 120Hz in the Pro variants. The lineup is expected to star the new 5nm A15 as its processor and offer options of up to 256GB of internal storage for the “base variants”, plus up to 512GB for the Pro variants — as in the previous line.

Last but not least, the company shared expectations for the camera systems of the iPhone 13 models. TrendForce claims that IBIS (“Embedded Image Stabilization” optical stabilization technology) rather exclusive to the iPhone 12 Pro Max, should be available for all models, while the LiDAR sensor should remain an exclusive feature of the Pro variants.

Although encouraging, the predictions are still just expectations for the release of TrendForce and, therefore, need confirmation from Apple to become valid. However, the Taiwanese company has a history of considerable success, which lends some credibility to its forecasts.