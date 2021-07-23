iPhone 13 May Support 25W Fast Charging

iPhone 13 can support faster charging with 25W adapters. According to Chinese publication My Drivers, this will be a slight update compared to the current limitation of the iPhone 12.

The latest version of Apple device supports fast charging with power adapters of 20W or higher. However, even if the user uses a more powerful charger model, the device itself only supports 20W.

Compared to 20W adapters, 25W parts do not bring drastic changes in charging speed. This has been seen in several Android phones, such as the Samsung Galaxy S21, which already support this power level.

Support for new batteries

Support for higher charging speed comes with the possible increase in the capacity of the iPhone 13‘s batteries. Something that will be very useful considering the variants that will have screens with advanced technologies.

According to some leaks, the Pro and Pro Max versions must bring LTPO displays with always-on functionality. In addition, the new ProMotion screens promise more fluid experiences with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

What’s more, the rumor suggests that Apple will provide customers with support for 25W power adapters starting in the last quarter. As well, the manufacturer should launch its own quick charge adapter as an extra accessory for the iPhone 13.

More iPhone 13 Details

Although Apple hasn’t revealed any information, the iPhone 13 is expected to hit the market in September 2021. The new devices are expected to be powered by the A15 Bionic chip and have several improvements over the camera set.