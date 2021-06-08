IPhone 13 May Introduce A New Color Option

IPhone 13 may introduce a new color option. Apple usually adds a new option to the color palette with each new iPhone generation. This color was blue last year and green the previous year. Allegedly, Apple will add orange to its color options with the iPhone 13.

Images by Ian Zeibo, showing how the orange iPhone 13 will look, were also shared on the internet. At this point, it is worth remembering that Apple divides the color it highlights into two. Blue on the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12, Pacific Blue on the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max. This approach was implemented in green and Midnight Green for the iPhone 11 series.

It should be noted that the images here belong to the standard iPhone 13. Therefore, a slightly different image may appear on the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max. Or, one of the colors on standard iPhones may not have a counterpart in Pro versions.

In the iPhone 13 series, Apple will probably not stray too far from the design of the iPhone 12 series. Although the company is expected to reduce the notch, enlarge the camera projection a little more, and include the LiDAR sensor in all models; There are no clear signs of this yet.