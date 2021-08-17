iPhone 13 May Have 1TB versions and Mid-September Event

A new round of rumors about the iPhone 13 began to circulate this week. After information about the screen and processor of the next Apple smartphones, new speculations emerge about the device.

According to analyst Daniel Ives, from the consulting firm Wedbush, the conference to present the new generation of smartphones and other Apple products will take place in the third week of September. With the increase in covid-19 cases in the United States among unvaccinated and Delta variants, the event should once again be fully digital.

In addition, he claims that the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, the more powerful versions of cell phones, will have up to 1TB of internal storage. The LiDAR sensor will be present in all versions, including the less powerful ones, to improve the camera’s autofocus and allow reproduction of contents in Augmented Reality. Earlier rumors still cite the generation to have “major camera improvements” in both hardware and functionality.

Almost there?

By analysis of the production chain of the devices, there is no possibility of delay or low stock — on the contrary, Apple even signed contracts with a new supplier to expand manufacturing.

So far, however, the company has not confirmed the conference date for the presentation of the new iPhones. In addition to cell phones, the company should also reveal other products at the time.