iPhone 13 may have 1TB of internal storage

Apple may expand the ceiling for internal storage in the next generation of smartphones from the brand. According to an analysis report by the consulting firm Wedbush, the iPhone 13 line would be the first to feature a version with 1 TB of space.

According to the document, the company is still excited about the performance during the covid-19 pandemic year and intends to maintain the high level of sales during 2021, especially with the distribution of vaccines around the world.

For now, the maximum offered by a company phone is 512 GB. Only a few more powerful variants of the latest iPad Pro models bring the top-of-the-line option of 1TB of space.

When?

The iPhone 13 family is expected to be announced in September, as is the company’s tradition. Recent rumors indicate that the device will have the Touch ID embedded in the screen, which will set aside the notch, in addition to having a display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Some images of the supposed design of the device have also been leaked.