iPhone 13 may come without charging cable in the box

After removing the chargers from the case of the iPhone 12 models, Apple may also stop supplying the charging cables for the brand’s next releases. At least, that’s what the company suggests in a user survey.

Recently, Brazilian owners of the iPhone 12 received a questionnaire about their experience with the device. In addition to questions about the Face ID and Touch ID features, there are questions about using items such as the USB-C cable and the SIM eject tool.

Although it is not clear Apple’s intention to ask these questions, it is possible that the company is considering removing the items from the next packages. As well, they may not even appear on the iPhone 13 cases in 2021.

As happened when it was revealed that the iPhone 12 would not come with the charger, consumers should not react well to the lack of charging cables. Mainly, because the options of other manufacturers are neither accessible nor reliable.

However, the information must still be treated as a rumor. Thus, Apple should only be analyzing user behavior in order to promote a better experience in the next releases.

Other possible changes on the next iPhone

As said, Apple’s research also raised questions about Touch ID and Face ID features. In case, these issues fuel the rumors that the next iPhone models may bring both authentication options.

In addition, Face ID may undergo changes due to the pandemic. For example, the technology cannot identify faces with masks – forcing the user to enter their password whenever they need to unlock the device.

Therefore, Apple should only be consulting its customers’ opinions before making any changes. Be it in relation to the items shipped in the box or about changes in your technologies.



