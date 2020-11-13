iPhone 13 may bring new battery technology according

Ming-Chi Kuo is a market analyst who is worth listening to when he has something to say. He brings behind-the-scenes information about Apple that is usually accurate, and he made his first predictions for the iPhone 13.

A small change in the cell phone batteries of 2021 could drastically change the possibilities for Apple. That’s because the analyst realizes that the company should use a new light battery technology in the successors of the iPhone 12, which would change the internal design of the product.

In 2020 we saw that the Cupertino giant needed to reduce the capacity of the batteries in relation to the 2019 models, however, the autonomy ended up staying similar because the new A14 chip is well optimized. The new battery technology, however, would allow for an internal capacity, but in smaller dimensions, and in a lighter product.

If this is confirmed, something that we can conclude immediately is that Apple will gain new options for assembling the new smartphones: increasing the capacity of the batteries without taking up more space, maintaining current capacities and gaining more space within the device to bet on other implementations , further reducing the thickness of the products, the weight … in short, there would be many possibilities.

Ming-Chi Kuo had already made other interesting predictions for the Pro models of 2021: they will be able to abandon the current ultra-wide lens of 2.4 and without autofocus in favor of a new sensor with autofocus and aperture of 1.8, reducing even more the difficulties of the iPhone in shooting large environments in low light conditions.



