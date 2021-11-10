iPhone 13 Made Of Real Dinosaur Teeth Is Introduced!

Caviar, which came to the fore with its different and assertive designs, designed a collection containing real dinosaur teeth for the iPhone 13 Pro.

Apple has had its share of the chip crisis that arose a while ago. Having some problems in production, the company had to reduce the production of iPad and iPhone a little. Fortunately, the company survived the difficulties, albeit relatively, and continued the production of the iPhone 13, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max from where it left off.

Caviar, which draws attention with its different iPhone designs after the decrease in stock problems, started to introduce its new products. In its latest post, the company introduced the specially designed iPhone 13 models made of real dinosaur teeth that will make you forget what you have seen so far.

Using precious stones and rare materials, Caviar redesigns popular phone models for select customers. The ones that attracted the most attention so far were undoubtedly the iPhone 11 Pro Titanic Edition, 12 Pro Warrior Collection. Now, the company has released 3 different designs for the 13 Pro.



The collection takes its name from the Ancient Greek word ”τέρας” (Terrace), meaning monster. The most striking products of the series were Tyrannophone, Monsterphone and Teradiamond. So, what are the features of these phones and what is the price of the curious subject?

Tyrannophone features and price

The iPhone 13 Pro Tyrannophone is inspired by the dinosaur T-Rex, which ruled the world years ago. The phone is made of titanium with a black PVD coating and has a 3D dinosaur head on it. The monster’s eye is made of pure amber, the gold parts are 24-carat gold, and the most crucial part is a real tooth from a Tyrannosaurus, one of the upper teeth of the 3D dinosaur.



Carrying an 80-million-year-old dinosaur tooth, this rare design will only be produced in 7 pieces. The price of this limited edition iPhone 13 Pro, which comes with 1 TB of storage space, will be $ 8,610. Those who want to choose the 13 Pro Max have to pay $ 9,150.

Monsterphone features and price

Caviar’s Monsterphone design, on the other hand, consists of hardened aircraft-grade PVD-coated black titanium. The red parts of the design, which resemble the claw marks of a predator, are made of impact resistant composite material. The company produced only 99 of this model. The price will be $ 7,760, for the iPhone 13 Pro, and $ 8,300 for the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Teradiamond features and price

The word ”τέρας” (Terrace) has another meaning besides the monster meaning. That’s an appallingly large amount of information. The word Terabyte that we hear often comes from here. For this reason, this design of the iPhone 13 Pro with 1 TB of memory is called Teradiamond. It is also the phone with the highest memory in Apple history.



The Teradiamond has a luxury aircraft-hardened titanium case studded with 1,028 diamonds and 128 rubies. A model number will also be engraved on the side of this design, which carries over a thousand precious jewels. Only 18 units of the Teradiamond will be produced and will cost $49,240 for the iPhone 13 Pro, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max will cost $59,700.

What do you think about these new designs of Caviar? You can share your ideas with us in the comments.