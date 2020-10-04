iPhone 13 Information Has Begun to Arrive

Screen information has emerged for Apple’s smartphone series iPhone 13, which will be released next year. While the new phones will come entirely with OLED screens, the majority of production will be owned by Samsung again.

Apple, one of the largest smartphone manufacturers in the world, will introduce the iPhone 12 series very soon. The company, which experienced a decrease in its market value due to the delay of the introduction of the phone, continues to work to produce smartphones for the next year despite this delay.

Information about screen sizes and technology began to emerge for the iPhone 13 series to be introduced in 2021. It is known that the iPhone 12s, which will be introduced this year, will come with OLED screens with 5.4 inches, 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches sizes. We see almost the same dimensions of Apple’s phones that will be released next year.

Screen sizes of the iPhone 13 series

The iPhone 13 mini, which will be the smallest of the iPhone 13 series, is thought to come with an OLED screen of 5.42 inches. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro are expected to have a 6.06 inch screen, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max is expected to appear with a 6.67 inch OLED screen.

Screens are from Samsung

Although Apple is a competitor in the market, it has established a major partnership with Samsung during the production phase. While 80 percent of the OLED screens used in the company’s smartphones are manufactured by Samsung, 20 percent are supplied from LG and BOE companies. Apple’s iPhone 13 series will also include these companies, but this time they will have a different denominator.

Apple wants to combine the touch screen panel with the main screen panel in the iPhone 13 series. The company, which will obtain a thinner screen in this way, preferred to divide the companies according to the phones in this screen supply.

At this point, OLED screens of iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 Pro Max models will be produced by Samsung, while LG Display will be in the display supply of iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. BOE will produce screens for iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro devices. According to this share, the screens of the models will be produced jointly, except for the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The screens produced for the company’s flagship will be entrusted directly to Samsung.



