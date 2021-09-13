iPhone 13: How to Watch Apple’s Announcement Event

iPhone 13: After months of rumors, leaks and a lot of waiting from fans, Apple will hold on Tuesday (14) another event to announce the brand’s news. As expected, the company has not confirmed which products will be shown, but it seems that the main highlight is the launch of the iPhone 13. Check out what to expect from the Apple event!

iPhone 13

The most anticipated announcement of the event is the iPhone 13. The cell phone should gain improvements on the screen, with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, changes in the notch, which will be, it seems, much smaller, and in the set of cameras. The expectation is that the iPhone 13 will be equipped with Apple’s new chip, the A15 Bionic, in addition to having 1 TB of internal storage in the Pro line models.

AirPods 3

In addition to the iPhone 13, Maca is also expected to launch the third generation of the brand’s wireless headphones. According to leaks, the AirPods 3 will receive a new design, more similar to the models of the Pro line. The arms should be smaller, and the case wider.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, known for hitting Apple’s predictions, says that unfortunately the third generation will not have active noise cancellation, but will feature Bluetooth connectivity improvements, new features and a 20% larger battery charging case in comparison with ‌AirPods‌ 2.

Apple Watch 7

Apple’s smartwatch should also gain a new look, with a squarer design and larger screen, compared to previous models. According to leaks, the product may come in two versions: 41mm and 45mm, with the largest being approximately 1.9 inches. Regarding new features, the Apple Watch Series 7 should have a body temperature monitor and blood glucose identification.

In addition to the products, the company is likely to announce the release dates of the final versions of its operating systems (iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8 and tvOS 15).