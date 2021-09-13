iPhone 13 Has Design Unveiled Ahead Of Time By Case Brand

On Sunday, mobile phone accessories maker Spigen revealed on its official Twitter the alleged iPhone 13 design, including the diagonal arrangement of the cameras and a 6.1-inch screen. On the same day, insider “Majin Bu” released a listing of the device’s cases, supporting the aesthetic change of mobile lenses.

The leak came two days before Apple’s online event, which will take place on Tuesday (14) at 2 pm EDT. In addition to the new family of smartphones, the company is also expected to announce the Apple Watch Series 7 and third-generation AirPods

It is noteworthy that Spigen only exhibited the aesthetics of a single model, possibly the “ordinary”. The company is expected to unveil four different variants — Mini, “Normal”, Pro and Pro Max — so the number of cameras and screen size may vary depending on the model.

If the information is true, the new cases will be more vibrant when compared to the iPhone 12 and will be available in graphite, light blue, midnight green, dark blue, orange, cream, red and pink.

There’s a little to go and the rumors don’t stop

Last Tuesday (7), leaker Max Weinbach stated that improvements in device batteries could be the highlight of the presentation on the 14th. In addition, market analyst Ming-Chi Kuo published this week that the iPhone 13 Pro category will bring a new 1TB internal storage option. Check out more expectations based on recent rumors in our special.