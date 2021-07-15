iPhone 13: Everything We Know and What to Expect from Apple’s Cell Phone

iPhone 13: If you’re a fan of Apple products, chances are you’re already “itching” to check out the brand’s new iPhone, which, it seems, will be released in September. The good news is that, with the numerous leaks involving the cell phone, it is possible to have a good idea of ​​what the iPhone 13 has in store for us.

So, to help you with your anxiety, we’ve prepared a compilation with everything we already know so far.

The iPhone 13 Cameras

According to the leaks, one of the main highlights of the iPhone 12’s successor is the set of cameras. That’s because the next cell phones should have an ultra-angle lens with an aperture of f/1.8, a feature that ensures better photos even in places with low light. For comparison, the iPhone 12 features an f/2.4 aperture sensor.

Portrait Mode for videos should also be improved. With the update, the user will be able to adjust the depth of field of the image in post-production. The LiDAR scanner, however, will likely only be available for the more expensive models in the Pro line.

In addition, the iPhone 13 can also have astrophotography features, allowing greater sharpness in photos of the sky, stars or light, for example.

Performance

According to the DigiTimes website, the iPhone 13 models must be equipped with the A15 Bionic, a supposed new Apple chip that has a new 5 nm (nanometer) technology. The chipset should ensure more energy efficiency compared to the A14 Bionic, present on the iPhone 12.

New look and colors

The iPhone 13 shouldn’t bring major changes to its look. The main changes noticed so far were the reduction of the notch on the screen and the camera module, which now has larger sensors. The device should be launched in Sunset Gold (gold), Matte Black (matte black), Rosé (pink gold), Pearl (pearl) and Rose Pink (light pink).

Bigger battery?

With the launch of the iPhone 13, Apple appears to have finally heeded one of the main complaints from consumers: low charging capacity.

Now, the new models should undergo a good upgrade. According to recent leaks, the standard line battery (iPhone 13 and 13 Pro) should have 3,095 mAh — 10% more than the iPhone 12. The iPhone 13 Pro Max version should receive the biggest change, as it is supposed to be equipped with a 4,352 mAh battery — 18% more than its predecessor.

Screen

According to the EverythingApplePro YouTube channel, the cell phone must have an LTPO display and 120 Hz refresh rate. In addition, the “always on screen” feature must also be integrated into the cell phone. With it, users can see information on the screen without having to unlock the device. Rumors still indicate that the manufacturer may also implement the Touch ID underneath the phone’s screen, which still seems uncertain.

Launch of iPhone 13

Apple, as usual, hasn’t confirmed any information so far, but the iPhone 13 is expected to ship in the third week of September.