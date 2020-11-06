iPhone 13 could be the new ‘ultra-angle’ camera

Apple hasn’t even launched the iPhone 12 in Brazil yet, but speculation about the brand’s next line of smartphones has already started to appear. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has sources close to the company’s assembly lines, the manufacturer can launch the iPhone 13 in four models, including a mini version, and with an improved camera.

According to the analyst, the iPhone 13 line will follow the same sizes used in the current series of Apple smartphones. With that, if the information is correct, we can expect an iPhone 13 mini with 5.4 ”. In addition, the company should launch the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro models with 6.1 ” display, as well as the Pro Max version of 6.7 ”.

Regarding the image capture system, the analyst points out that the next line of iPhones will arrive with a new “ultrawide” camera in the most powerful models. Kuo points out that the sensor will have a six-element lens with autofocus and an aperture of f / 1.8, while iPhone 12 features f / 2.4.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, Taiwanese company Largan Precision should be the main supplier of lenses for the iPhone 13 line. The analyst estimates that Apple should use the manufacturer’s products in 70% of its devices.

Launch in September

The analyst also believes that Apple will launch the iPhone 13 line in September next year. In 2020, the company delayed the launch of smartphones because of the pandemic.

In addition to maintaining its traditional launch window, the company should also register annual sales growth, according to the analyst. Ming-Chi Kuo predicts greater interest in the iPhone 13 line because of the new cameras and the 5G, which will be more developed by the last quarter of 2021.

While Apple has not yet officially spoken about the next line of phones, the iPhone 12 has been confirmed in Brazil recently. The series smartphones arrive in the country on November 20.



