iPhone 13: Apple Sets Event For September 14th

iPhone 13: This Tuesday (07), Apple announced an online event for September 14th. As expected, the company has not confirmed what will be announced next week, but the expectation is for the arrival of the new iPhone 13.

In the invitation sent to the press, Apple indicates that the broadcast will take place directly from Apple Park, its campus located in California, at 14:00 GMT. The event can be seen on Apple’s official website and on the company’s YouTube channel.

In addition to the new family of smartphones with a smaller notch, 120Hz screen and thicker cameras, it is also possible for Apple to announce a new branded watch, the Apple Watch Series 7, and the release dates of the final versions of its operating systems (iOS 15, iPad OS 15, watchOS 8 and tvOS 15).