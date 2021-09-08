iPhone 13: Apple creates easter egg from event on special page

iPhone 13: Apple confirmed this week the holding of its online event for the next September 14th, at 14:00 GMT. Repeating what it has done in other recent events, Apple brought a gift: an augmented reality (AR) easter egg, which is integrated in the invitation itself.

The first to post the AR experience to his Twitter account was Apple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing Greg Joswiak, who takes the apple symbol into an immersive environment at the event called “California Streaming.” Dipping into the logo, you can see the Sierra Nevada mountain range in eastern California, which inspired the latest macOS updates. Then the date “9.14” appears on the screen.

How to enjoy the AR experience of Apple’s invitation?

To enjoy the augmented reality experience, simply use your iPhone or iPad to access Apple’s events website at this link. Then tap the logo at the top of the page. You can choose to watch as an object contained on the screen or in the RA version which is, of course, more impactful. During the 17 seconds of the video, a neon frame appears to light up the floor of your home, and the logo invites you to take a dip in Lake Tahoe.

As usual, the Cupertino company did not reveal the products that will be announced at the event, but it is almost certain that among the launches are the expected iPhone 13 and the Apple Watch Series 7. Also the 3rd generation AirPods and the 9th generation iPad they could be among the potential stars of Apple Park’s streaming next week.