iPhone 13 ‘appears’ in high quality images

The first details about the iPhone 13 – which can be called iPhone 12s – have already leaked on the web. Knowing this, the graphic designer Technizo Concept partnered with LetsGoDigital to use the information we have so far about the product to create a series of images and a video demonstrating what the Apple iPhone 13 Pro smartphone would be like.

The images show an overall design very similar to the iPhone 12, with a square block in the camera region. Unlike its predecessor, which had the main camera’s screen elevated, the iPhone 13 will have a back panel covered with ordinary protective glass. Thus, it will be possible to differentiate the two versions and clean all the camera lenses in the same movement, without having to clean each module separately.

The phone is expected to have an enhanced AMOLED screen with adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz. In addition, Apple also added a fingerprint sensor on the surface of the screen.

LetsGoDigital and Technizo Concept confirm that with the iPhone 13 Pro model, Apple is abandoning wired charging entirely in favor of MagSafe. This will make the device even more resistant to dust and moisture. The smartphone should be launched only in the second half of 2021.