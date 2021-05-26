iPhone 13: A15 Chip Starts Production Today

iPhone 13: No more doubts about the iPhone 13 launch in the fall! According to the website DigiTimes, the Taiwanese manufacturer TSMC started on Wednesday (26) the production of the next generation processor that will power the new Apple device.

According to the Taipei website, the chip, called the A15, will have its manufacturing process started in May, according to the schedule informed at the beginning of the year. The A15 will follow the same manufacturing process (5 nanometers) as the current A14 Bionic. As a result, a 4 nm chip is expected to arrive on iPhones only in 2022.

The absence of substantial changes follows Apple standards that generally alternate every two years, the reduction of its headquarters and changes in architectural design. Still, good leaps in performance are expected with the A15, which can be used on an M2 chip that may be present in future Macs.

What to expect from the iPhone 13?

Thus, the expectation is that the iPhone will not be very different from the iPhone 12. The design should be practically the same, with minor adjustments to the rear camera module, in addition to a small reduction in the frontal facial identification cutout.

The models will also be offered in the current sizes of the iPhone 12: a mini, with a 5.4 inch screen; two 6.1 inch models and another 6.7 inch. The novelty is due to the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, which should deliver a 120 Hz refresh rate, still unprecedented in iPhones.