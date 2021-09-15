iPhone 13: 7 Best News from Apple’s New Cell Phone

iPhone 13: As expected, Apple announced this Tuesday (14) the long-awaited iPhone 13, the target of numerous rumors and leaks in recent weeks. Overall, the cell phone has not received major changes compared to its predecessor. Still, the consumer can count on some good improvements on the smartphone. Check out the main news from cell phones:

1. New A15 Bionic Processor

The four new models in the 13 line will feature the 5-nanometer A15 Bionic chip, which should ensure more energy efficiency, better performance, as well as more artificial intelligence features for the cameras and other functions.

2. More storage

If your headache was caused by a lack of space on your cell phone, you can celebrate now. That’s because the two models of the Pro line have versions of up to 1 TB of internal storage, in addition to versions with 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will come in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

3. Cameras

The iPhone 13‘s two rear cameras have 12 MP. Pro models feature a third zoom lens and LiDAR sensor. Good news is that, for the first time, all Pro line lenses have Night Mode — for low-light environments.

Apple also brings the Smart HDR 4 function to new phones and Photo Styles mode, which lets you apply adjustments and visual effects to images without losing quality and detail. In addition, it is possible to record 4K videos at 30fps, except for the 128GB model, which only allows 1080p at 30fps.

4. New colors

If you’re from the team that loves vibrant colors, the good news is that Apple has invested in new tones for the launch of the iPhone 13. The iPhone 12 and 12 mini models will be sold in red, stellar, midnight, blue and pink. The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max will be available in graphite, gold, silver and sierra blue.

5. Cinematic mode

Another highlight of the iPhone 13 is the set of cameras. In addition to the rear module having shifted position — they’re distributed diagonally — the lenses are more powerful. The great advantage of the cameras is in the Cinematographic Mode, created based on techniques used by professional filmmakers. With the feature, the user can change the focus planes in real time while recording video.

6. Notch minor

Regarding the iPhone 13‘s look, one of the main differences compared to the iPhone 12 is the notch size, which Apple says is 20% smaller in width. On the other hand, the cutout on the mobile screen looks slightly larger in terms of height.

7. Larger battery

After a lot of complaints from users, Apple finally listened: the battery of the new models are bigger. Now, the standard line (iPhone 13) should last up to 2.5 hours longer than its predecessor, while the Mini version will have up to 1.5 hours longer.

Availability

Apple has already released prices for the new generation of iPhone 13 in Brazil. Although they have no stipulated release date, so far, the devices will cost from $6,599 to $15,499.