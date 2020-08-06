iPhone 12’s screen appears disassembled in ripped image

Much is speculated about OLED screens reaching the entire iPhone 12 family, which will be announced later this year. In May we already saw some leaked details indicating the adoption of technology from the simplest models. Today we have a leaked image showing the display of the new iPhone inside and yes, it is really OLED, check it out.

The image comes from the leaker Mrwhite who leaked it earlier today, but unfortunately it is no longer visible to the public. Unfortunately Tweet does not mention how big the screen is and it is relatively difficult to guess just by looking.

Another negative point of seeing the screen like this, inside the iPhone, is that it is not possible to determine the size of the notch, which should be smaller in this generation.

As you can see in the image above, the notch must still exist, if it is in fact the iPhone 12, but for now it is difficult to confirm anything, after all it is a leaked image and we have not had anything official so far.

The expectation is that in 2020 we will see 4 models of iPhone 12: two of them with 6.1-inch screens and a smaller one, which would be 5.4. The fourth model would be the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max, which can even come with 120Hz screens. In addition, everything indicates that we will need to wait a little longer to see the larger version of the phone, which should be released late.

That way we should see the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Max at first and the models with different size screens a few weeks later in stores, but everyone’s announcement should take place at the same time at an Apple online event that does not yet have a date. to occur, but it will certainly be delayed due to production problems.



