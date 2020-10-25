iPhone 12’s Drop Test Results Announced

Apple was saying that iPhone 12s are more resistant to drops with their flat edges and flat screens. The results of the drop tests justify the firm.

The design Apple used for the iPhone 12 series was very similar to the iPhone 4 that the company released in 2010. The screen of the phone, whose edges were as straight and uncurved as possible, was designed almost straight. In the statements from the company, it was claimed that the phone became more durable.

The drop test results were confirmed by the Cupertino company’s claims. In fact, the phone has proven to be more durable than other Android smartphones in the same segment.

IPhone 12 with metal casing is even more robust

Earlier generation iPhone phones were obviously not very fragile either. Those phones were also successfully separated from the drop tests. In the new phone, Apple made changes in the screen glass in addition to the metal case. The company, which also embedded ceramic crystals in the glass above the screen, called this structure the Ceramic Shield.

This feature, which literally means Ceramic Shield, does not make much sense when reading the phone’s manual, but in practice it manages to find its own. Apple’s new smartphone shows exactly what effect this feature has in drop tests.

YouTuber EverythingApplePro put the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro in some drop tests. It was once again striking that the two phones look almost the same. The Pro version alone has a heavier chassis and therefore a slightly heavier phone.

iPhone 12 doesn’t mind drops

Both phones had drops from various heights but had no problems at all. There was no cracking in the screens of the phones, and there was no damage to the back panels. In theory, the back panel without a ceramic shield was expected to be less durable.

When we look at the drop tests, it is possible to say that the screen has become more durable thanks to the ceramic shield. Still, it is stated on social media that the new phone is more prone to scratches. You can watch the drop test in the video below.



