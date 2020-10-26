IPhone 12s Display Product at Apple Stores Removed Paint

According to some photos from China, the paint of the display iPhone 12s at Apple stores was removed because they were handled by too many people. According to another claim, the back glass of the iPhone 12 Pro itself cracked due to a design flaw.

Apple introduced the new iPhone 12 family, although it was delayed for 1 month in the past few weeks, and as of Friday, it started to deliver the iPhone 12s to its pre-order customers and in some countries, it was also available in physical stores.

According to photos shared by a Chinese technology site called TechSina, iPhone 12 models attracted such great attention in China in the first three days of their release that the paint from the frames of iPhone 12 display units in Apple stores was removed. A minute! Has the paint been stripped off the iPhone 12 just because it’s too covered?

Photos of iPhone 12s allegedly removed because of too much handling

According to TechSina’s claim, the paint on the bezels of iPhone 12 models have been stripped only because they have been handled and examined by so many people. Considering that the devices in question are designed to be HANDLED and used, simply because they’ve been handled by too many people, the paint removed could pose a serious problem for Apple if it occurs on all units.

A claim made by Max Weinbach, who has previously made accurate leaks on many smartphones, may have revealed a more tragic problem. The back glass of the iPhone 12 Pro, which Weinbach claims, cracked itself when he left the device on the table.

While Weinbach’s claim of “self-cracking glass” sounds like a conspiracy theory, it is confusing that there is no trace of impact when looking at the crack in question. According to Weinbach, the incident stems from an error in the design of the iPhone 12 Pro.

The fact that one of the photos in question was shared by an Android Police writer, one from China and the other from China, is suspicious. However, it would be best to wait for the devices to be used by more consumers to see if there is a problem with the design of the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro.



