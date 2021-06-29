iPhone 12S: Delighting Camera Claim For The Next iPhone Series

iPhone 12S claim has arrived. According to the leak, the next iPhone series will be called iPhone 12S. According to renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, it will come with major camera improvements.

The name of the new iPhone series remains unclear. Many claims have been made so far in this regard. According to some rumors, it was stated that Apple’s phone will be released as the iPhone 12S. It was among the leaks that the model will include major camera upgrades.

“All iPhones will upgrade their cameras”

It is stated that Apple’s iPhone 12S Pro series will come with an improved ultra-wide camera this year. A new report by renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that all iPhone models that will be released next year will have this feature. Kuo stated that the iPhone 12S Pro will be released with ultra-wide lenses with autofocus capability.

The ultra-wide cameras available on the iPhone 12 Pro models are of the fixed-focus variety. With the change we mentioned above, more flexibility will be provided for iPhone photographers. It will allow for improved framing similar to normal wide and telephoto lenses.

According to the report, the ultra-wide camera will be a six-element lens

Ming-Chi Kuo has supported in his reports that the new ultra-wide camera will be a six-element lens, making it on par with the regular wide camera. Kuo said that Apple is currently trying to roll them out to the Pro or all 2022 iPhone models.

This year’s iPhone lineup is expected to be called the iPhone 12S due to some superstitions about the number 13. If proven true, it seems unlikely that Apple will name the iPhone 13 in 2022. It is thought that the company will not skip the iPhone 14 name. The company used this approach when moving from the iPhone 8 to the iPhone X.

Pandemic delays iPhone orders

The next iPhone models are expected to launch around September or October. According to a report from Digitimes, Apple is allegedly increasing component orders for the 2021 iPhone lineup.

The company has had a delay in launching iPhones last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This resulted in a gradual launch process. The iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max were released notably late.

What do you guys think of the analyst’s report on the iPhone 12S? Do you think all iPhone models will have a camera upgrade next year?