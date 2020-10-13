iPhone 12 Wireless Charger Announced

The iPhone 12 family, which Apple will launch today, has not yet surfaced, and a Japanese company announced its wireless charger specially developed for the iPhone 12. According to the Japanese company’s statement, Apple will also use a special wireless charging mechanism in the new iPhones.

Apple plans to officially introduce the iPhone 12 family, which will appear as the newest iPhone models, with its Hi, Speed ​​event today, and leaks about new iPhones continue to increase hours before the introduction.

Japanese smartphone accessories manufacturer MPOW announced its magnetic wireless charger, which it stated was developed for “new iPhones” hours before the introduction of the iPhone 12 family. Although MPOW never mentions the name iPhone 12 on the product page it has published for the device in question, it constantly refers to the product as the “new iPhone”.

“This product is a wireless charger that supports the magnet wireless charging mechanism for adjusting the charging position on new iPhones,” MPOW said in the description of the new wireless charger. using expressions. As we understand from here, Apple will place a mechanism inside the iPhone 12 models that will allow the device to be placed in the right spot of the wireless charging pad. Or he’s already done it …

When we examine the image published by MPOW to show the use of the product, although we see a device with almost the same design as the iPhone 11 at first, when we look at the details in the image, we can catch some clues about the new iPhones.

When we look at the square-shaped camera module, we see that the model in question will continue the triple camera setup. In addition, the fact that the device is in a case, the flat bezels confirm the rumors that Apple will switch from the oval frame design to the iPhone 4/5-like flat frames. In addition, the fact that the case also turns off the power button of the device makes the rumors that the iPhone 12 will have a fingerprint scanner on the power button, but let’s not forget that none of this is official information.



