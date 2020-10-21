iPhone 12 wiped out Android phones!

After the iPhone 12 family was introduced with Apple Event recently, it was a matter of curiosity about the performance test of the devices. Previously, the score of the iPhone 12 in the AnTuTu test was below expectations. However, the iPhone 12 Geekbench outperformed Android phones with 5 points.

The new iPhone family was disappointed with the AnTuTu that appeared recently, but the situation was different in Geekbench, another performance test for iPhone 12. Just like the previous iPhone models, the new iPhone models have managed to leave Android devices behind in Geekbench with serious differences.

iPhone 12 Geekbench 5 score; It was 1,593 in a single core and 3,859 in a multi-core, making it the highest score in this test. iPhone 12 Pro scored 1.585 points in a single core and 3.669 points in a multi-core and ranked second. The third device that got the highest score in the performance test was the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which lags behind iPhone models in Geekbench; It achieved a score of 985 in a single core and 3,294 in a multi-core. Other devices in the list are; It became the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, OnePlus 8T, Asus ROG Phone 3 and Google Pixel 5.



