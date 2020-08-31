iPhone 12 will have “dark blue” as its custom color

Apple will offer a new “dark blue” model in its next iPhone 12 line, according to a new report.

Taiwanese publication DigiTimes claims that a dark blue iPhone 12 will be available “for the first time” as well as several new features and spec updates coming to Apple’s line of smartphones.

In addition to adding a dark blue model, for the first time, to the ‌iPhone‌ family products, Apple is also bringing a number of specification updates to the new iPhones, including camera modules, displays, and communications modules.

The statement adds another voice to the first rumors about the ‌iPhone 12‌ line and the new available colors.

iPhone 12 would arrive in blue

XDA Developers writer and leaker Max Weinbach claimed in January that at least one of the iPhone 12 models will come with a new navy blue finish. Weinbach thinks Navy Blue could replace the Midnight Green finish that Apple used for the iPhone 11 Pro models last year. It should be noted that in the past Weinbach accurately revealed a new deiPhone‌ color.

Another rumor suggests that the ‌iPhone 12‌ models could come in light blue, purple and light orange, among other colors.

Today’s color appears in a report on projected global shipments of Apple’s upcoming ‌iPhone 12‌ line, which is expected to reach 63-68 million in the second half of this year, according to DigiTimes Research.

If accurate, the figure would show a reduction of more than 5 million units compared to the number of units Apple shipped a year earlier for the iPhone 11 line. The projection takes into account an expected delay of four to six weeks for volume production and a subsequent official launch of new iPhone models compared to previous years.

Apple confirmed last month that the launch of its “‌‌iPhone‌‌ 12” will be delayed this year due to the current global health crisis and travel restrictions. Last year, Apple began selling iPhones in late September, but this year, Apple’s project offering will be “available a few weeks later,” suggesting a launch sometime in October.

Due to the pandemic the launch dates of the phone were postponed

The launch of the new iPhone 12 has suffered delays

Multiple rumors indicated that the new ‌‌iPhone‌‌ will not launch on time due to development and production delays, as well as reports of delays from Apple vendors such as Broadcom and Qualcomm. DigiTimes has previously claimed that Apple could be aiming for a gradual launch of ‌iPhone‌, citing supply chain sources.

Apple is expected to offer four iPhones in three different sizes this year: a 5.4-inch iPhone, a 6.7-inch iPhone, and two 6.1-inch iPhones. One 6.1-inch model and 6.7-inch model will be high-end iPhones, while the other 6.1-inch ‌‌iPhone‌‌ and 5.4-inch ‌‌iPhone‌‌ will be low-end models and successors to the ‌‌iPhone 11hone.

The report reiterates rumors about Apple’s top-end 6.7-inch model, including the addition of a 3D time-of-flight camera similar to the LiDAR scanner seen on the 2020 iPad Pro, and a rear camera with stabilization of Optical sensor shift imaging, ultra-wide lens technology. Sensor shift technology allows optical image stabilization to be applied to the camera’s sensor, rather than the individual lenses.



