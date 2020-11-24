iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11: is it worth changing?

Considered by critics as one of the best smartphones of the year, the iPhone 12 is the big news for Apple in 2020. But is it worth it to exchange the iPhone 11 for the new model? To answer this question, we have separated the important topics for those who want to upgrade.

Screen Size

The “basic” models of the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 are very similar and have a 6.1 “screen. However, the differences appear in the Pro Max version: while the 11 has a 6.5” display, the 12 has 6, 7 ”.

Still in this regard, the OLED screen reinforced by nanoceramic particles is the highlight of the new versions. In this case, a great option for those looking for a smartphone with greater durability.

Processor

Internally, the iPhone 11 uses the A13 Bionic processor, while the iPhone 12 features the A14 Bionic, a chip with faster performance compared to previous models.

In addition, it is optimized to better accept future versions of the iOS operating system. Another highlight is that all versions of the iPhone 12 support the 5G – even if the technology is not available in Brazil.

Camera set

Both models feature the same triple camera configuration at the rear. However, the iPhone 12 versions feature new ultra-wide sensors with enhanced HDR and selfie with night mode, in addition to Deep Fusion on all lenses.

Drums

Apple does not disclose the battery capacity of its products, but several specialized sites carry out comparative tests between models.

The results showed that the iPhone 12 can last more than 17 hours playing media in airplane mode. On the other hand, the iPhone 11 lasted about 14 hours during the same test.

And the winner is…

In this duel between the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12, the model launched in 2020 stands out for bringing small improvements. However, the older smartphone begins to be found at more affordable prices by Apple standard.

Thus, the consumer has to analyze what is most advantageous at the moment: go to a device with few new features or keep the old one. In the meantime, for new users, assess whether it is worth purchasing the previous version at a lower price!



