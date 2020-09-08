IPhone 12 to Introduce Family on September 15

Apple announced the date of the event, which will introduce the new iPhone 12 series and other products, with its share today. The event will start on September 15th at 20:00.

Technology giant Apple recently created a blue hashtag on Twitter for its upcoming big event. The label, created in the form of “#AppleEvent”, managed to turn the eyes of the entire technology world on Apple. The company has now made that expected announcement and announced the date of its big event.

The Apple Event, where we will see Apple’s new technological products for the first time, will be held on September 15 at Apple Park. The event will be streamed live from Apple Park. US morning at 10: 00 event will begin with Turkey to 20 hours will begin at 00. Of course, we will inform you live during the event.

What awaits us at the event?

Apple will introduce 4 different iPhone models if the claims made and the information revealed to date at its big event are correct. These models, which will take place in the new iPhone 12 series, will be the 5.4-inch iPhone 12, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. It’s not just the screen size that sets iPhones apart; will also be the camera technology they host.

The company’s 5.4-inch iPhone 12 model and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 model will come with a two-lens camera setup. On the other hand, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will host a three-lens camera setup. These two models will also carry the brand new LiDAR Scanner.

Apple’s new iPhone 12 series will allegedly offer mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G support on all models. Each device will come with an OLED panel display. The new phones are expected to have flat edges similar to the iPhone 4, iPhone 5 and the latest iPad Pro in design.

In addition to the iPhone 12 series, Apple will also introduce its new smart watch Apple Watch Series 6. According to what we have heard about the new smart watch so far, the watch will be able to measure the oxygen level in the blood. However, in terms of health, Apple will come with many improvements in its new smart watch.

The event will not be limited to these. As there may be some surprise products that Apple may introduce, the company will share details of the new iOS 14, iPadOS 14, macOS 11 Big Sur, watchOS 7 and tvOS 14 operating systems. As Webtekno, we will share with you in detail every product introduced during the event, as usual. See you on September 15th.



