IPhone 12 stampede in China: 1.47 million pre-orders

iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini sales managed to exceed expectations. Apple, which recently introduced this series to users, launched the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro duo on October 23, 2020.

iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max were on sale today and the moment they went on sale, the predictions were turned upside down. The number of pre-order transactions completed through JD, also known as Jingdong, China’s largest e-commerce site, surprised many.

iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini sales skyrocketed

In the relevant statement made by JD, it was stated that stocks were running out. It has been learned that the model named iPhone 12 Pro Max has received 890 thousand pre-orders so far. The mini model was demanded by 580 thousand people.

It was determined that a total of 1.47 million pre-orders were received. This number is said to have now reached 1.50 million. If you wish, let’s briefly recall the features of these two models.

The Mini model has a 5.4-inch screen. Pro Max stands out with a 6.7-inch screen. Both models are powered by a processor named A14 Bionic. Apple said that the models in the iPhone 12 family are 4 times more resistant to falling to the ground than other iPhone models.

It was said that this pair, which is resistant to falling, is also resistant to water and can work at 6 meters for half an hour without any malfunction. Apart from that, Dolby Vision HDR feature can be used in iPhone 12 Pro with 60 FPS and 4x optical zoom.

iPhone 12 mini can be charged with a maximum of 12W. Other iPhone 12 models will be able to use up to 15W chargers. These values ​​will not be exceeded.



