iPhone 12: Similar to the interior of the Pro version

A video published on Thursday (22) revealed more information about the interior of Apple’s new line of cell phones, the iPhone 12. The interior of the base model was compared to a more powerful version, the Pro, and surprised to be quite similar in several aspects.

The video images show an extensive comparison between the internal components of the new iPhones 12, revealing the use of the same logic board format, in “L” shape. It is possible to identify, by carefully observing, one of the few differences, such as the absence of the connector for the LiDAR sensor (Light Detection and Measurement, in the acronym in English) in the base version of the device and the telescopic camera. Both elements received plastic finishes to cover the void in the base version.

Another notable similarity is the battery, which has the same capacity of 2,815 mAh in both models. According to the video, Apple could have expanded the battery using a custom format for the iPhone 12 chassis, but it did not possibly do it to cut costs. The other components appear to be identical and, presumably, interchangeable between models, if there are no restrictions on the part of the company. See more details by watching the video below, in Chinese:



