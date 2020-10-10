iPhone 12 Series Price and Release Dates

4 phones belonging to the iPhone 12 series, which Apple will introduce at the event to be organized on October 13, will be released at different time intervals. According to the information revealed, the release date of the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be delayed.

Another important information has emerged about the iPhone 12 series, which Apple announced will be announced at an event to be held on October 13. Apple’s long-awaited release dates have emerged for the iPhone 12 series, which has damaged the company’s market value due to delays. Under normal circumstances, the new smartphone series, which is expected to be released after the event to be held on October 13, seems to be delayed for a while due to production malfunctions.

When will the iPhone 12 series be released?

Apple is expected to introduce 4 different iPhone 12 models this year, and it is expected to release these devices at different time intervals. According to the new regulations, the iPhone 12 with a 6.1-inch screen will be available on October 23, with a starting price of $ 799.

Another 6.1-inch phone, the iPhone 12 Pro, will be released on October 23, with a starting price of $ 999, while the company’s small model, the iPhone 12 mini, with a screen size of 5.42 inches, will be released between November 13 and 14 with a starting price of $ 699. The flagship phone of the series, the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max, with a starting price of $ 1099, will be pre-ordered on November 13 – 14 and shipping on November 20 – 21.

The smallest and biggest iPhones will lag

When we look at this information, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models will be on sale after the event to be organized by Apple. For the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max, we’ll have to wait a little longer.



