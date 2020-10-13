iPhone 12 series photos revealed before official launch

Apple will introduce its new iPhones within 2-3 hours. But for those who don’t have enough patience to wait for the official announcement, let’s say it’s obvious what these four phones look like. Evan Blass, one of the popular phone leak sources, shared the names and photos of the four models.

Blass shared product photos of Apple’s four new iPhone 12 models. He also said that these phones will bear names as iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Unfortunately, in the photos shared by Blass, only the front and back of the devices appear together. For this reason, we currently do not know whether the iPhone 4 will have a straight edge design as the device is said to be. Still, the photos give a good idea ahead of launch.

The new leaks also confirm various details about phones that are barely released, including the new blue color (replacing last year’s “midnight green” hue), which will be new to the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max. It will be available in dark gray, white and gold color options. At the same time, the pictures provide the best look ever to the new LIDAR sensor, which will be included in both devices. This sensor is seen as a dark circle under the right camera.

Also, leaks confirm that a similar navy color will be available on both the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12. This color option will replace the light purple color Apple offered with the iPhone 11. The usual black, white, green and Project Red options will continue to exist.

A very small iPhone after a long time with the iPhone 12 mini

Finally, the leak is the 5.4-inch iPhone, which is even smaller than the body of Apple’s 4.7-inch iPhone 6 (the iPhone SE 2020 also uses that body) and is said to offer the smallest design of any iPhone since the iPhone 5. It offers a clear view to 12 mini. Unfortunately, the phone certainly looks smaller than the standard iPhone 12, although the leaks still lack the scale to give a good comparison.



