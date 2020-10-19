iPhone 12 screen replacement fees have been determined

The new iPhone family, which has been introduced recently, continues to stay on the agenda with various issues. Today, iPhone 12 screen replacement fees have been announced. We can say that these fees determined by Apple will not make consumers very happy.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro screen replacement fee confirmed

We can say that one of the most costly problems faced by users on their phones is seen on the screen side. In particular, screen replacement costs of high-end smartphones can upset consumers. The screen replacement price of the new iPhone family introduced recently has been announced.

Apple; The iPhone 12 set a price of $ 279 for the screen replacement fee. This price will also apply to the iPhone 12 Pro. However, these charges for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max have not yet been announced. However, according to estimates; The screen replacement price of these two devices will be one third of the price of the phones.



