iPhone 12 reportedly sold twice as much as iPhone 11

Apple started pre-selling the iPhone 12 in some countries last week and the phones in the line, despite the controversies, may be doing well in sales. According to a report by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the new devices have already sold twice as much as the iPhone 11 series during the period of early purchase.

According to the analyst’s information, which was shared by 9to5Mac, cell phones in the iPhone 12 line sold up to 2 million units during the first 24 hours on the market. The number was up to 800 thousand devices at the launch of the iPhone 11 line.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro phones are the most sought after today, according to the analyst. Each smartphone took up a slice of up to 30% of advance purchases, according to estimates.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max, the largest model among the launches, would have a share between 15 and 20% of pre-sale acquisitions. The iPhone 12 mini would be the least popular, with up to 15% market share, due to the lack of support for two chips and the smaller screen, which is not usually successful in places like China.

5G boost

Although the iPhone 12 became a joke because of the absence of a charger in the box, the change does not seem to have influenced the sales of the cell phone. Apparently, the novelties of the devices ended up guaranteeing good pre-sale numbers.

According to 9to5Mac, the device has won the attention of many consumers because of the presence of 5G. The iPhone 12 line is Apple’s first to bring support for the new connection standard.

The iPhone 12 series smartphones reach the international market on October 23. There is still no forecast for the launch of cell phones in Brazil.



