iPhone 12 Pro will be left without 120 Hz displays

Pro-modifications of the iPhone 12 will receive conventional displays with a refresh rate of 60 Hz instead of 120 Hz, which were previously rumored. According to blogger Ross Young, citing his sources, Apple is having problems finding a supplier.

The company found a suitable manufacturer of the displays themselves, but the difficulty began with a supplier of chips for 120 Hz screens. Young noted that Apple was faced with a choice: to postpone the launch of the iPhone 12 and find a supplier, or to start selling smartphones as planned, but leave them with 60Hz displays. According to the blogger, Apple preferred the second scenario.

This solution will make Apple displays less modern compared to other flagships: now many top devices offer a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The iPhone 12 lineup will premiere this fall.



