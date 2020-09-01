iPhone 12 Pro three cameras and LiDAR in the background

Apple has yet to introduce the iPhone 12 line, but a leak from Twitter revealed details about the camera system for one of the new family’s devices. A Twitter user identified as “Mr. White” posted a photo that allegedly shows the back of the iPhone 12 Pro.

The photo shows two glass panels with three camera openings and space for a TrueTone LED flash. In addition, one of the products also has an extra hole, which is supposed to hold a LiDAR sensor.

Already present in the iPad Pro, LiDAR technology should appear in at least one of the editions of the new Apple smartphones. According to speculates MacRumors, the novelty should show up on the iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max.

LiDAR technology, also used in autonomous cars, is an optical space recognition solution. The adoption of a sensor of the type on the iPhone 12 can raise the level of experience in augmented reality applications.

Up to four cell phones

Although Apple has not commented on the matter, rumors suggest that the company will launch four smartphones on the iPhone 12 line. While the more powerful models have three cameras and should arrive with a LiDAR sensor, two versions may have some cuts in functionality to ensure most attractive value.

The most powerful model in the new line should be the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which will possibly have a 6.7 inch screen and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. The iPhone 12 Pro would have a 6.1 inch display.

The most accessible devices in the new line would be the iPhone 12, with a 6.1-inch screen, and the iPhone 12 Max model, which would have a compact body and a 5.4-inch display. Even though the devices are cheaper, the devices are supposed to use the A14 Bionic processor.

According to Apple, the pandemic ended up disrupting the company’s calendar and the arrival of new devices should be delayed. Soon, we will possibly have news about the iPhone 12 line only in late September or early October.



