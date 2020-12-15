iPhone 12 Pro surpasses other phones in the series!

Earlier this month, the iPhone Pro Max was the best-selling phone in the series. But this seems to change.

Analytical firm Flurry said earlier this month that the most popular 2020 iPhone model is the best-in-class iPhone 12 Pro Max. The model has a 6.7-inch screen, the largest battery among four phones in the iPhone 12 series. But the results seem to change as this crazy year approaches the end. In a note viewed by AppleInsider, JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee points out that the delivery time of the iPhone 12 Pro model, i.e. the time it takes for the iPhone 12 Pro to be sourced and shipped to the user, has increased. This shows the increasing demand for this version of the device.

iPhone 12 Pro was the most demanded phone in the series!

Chaterjee said the increased lead time for the iPhone 12 Pro shows that this particular variant will have “the most staying power” until the 2021 iPhone 13 line is released next year. This year, due to the global pandemic, Apple had to release four iPhone 12 models on two different dates as some suppliers had to close their factories earlier. TF International Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple expects that it will set a single release date for all four 2021 models.

Typically the iPhone with the biggest screen each year gets off to a jumpstart and becomes the most popular new model before it fades. That’s what happened with the iPhone 12 Pro Max this year. Other models with the same experience include iPhone 6S Plus (2015), iPhone 7 Plus (2016), iPhone XS Max (2018), iPhone 11 Pro Max (2019).



