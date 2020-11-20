iPhone 12 Pro ranks 7 in DxOMark camera rankings

The photography website DxOMark published the analysis of the front camera of the iPhone 12 Pro, one of the four models of the current generation of Apple smartphones. In all, the model gained a score of 98 in the evaluation of the selfies sensor, placing the device in seventh place in the ranking.

The set consists of two sensors, one 12 MP and the other Structured Light (SL) for effects and depth calculations. It is capable of recording 4K videos at up to 60 frames per second.

According to the analysis, the front camera of the iPhone 12 Pro is of high quality, but it is not one of the best in the segment. It’s great for basic photo and video capture tasks, as well as Portrait Mode with effects that play with depth of field. Dolby HDR clips are said to be equally impressive in color capture, exposure and dynamic focus.

However, the team detected a high amount of noise in the photos under certain conditions, either in the background or in videos recorded in low light environments.

Exposure with the flash on and movement residues in the video were also targets of criticism – nothing that compromises the final experience, but excluding important points from the evaluation.

The top 10 selfies

Huawei is the highlight of the DxOMark list, occupying the top two positions in the front camera ranking. Samsung is the company with the most models present, with four devices. Asus also appears twice, in addition to the Apple itself.

Check out:

10.Samsung Galaxy S10 + – 96 points

9.Samsung Galaxy S10 5G – 97 points

8.Asus ZenFone 6 – 98 points

7.Apple iPhone 12 Pro – 98 points

6.Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G – 99 points

5.Huawei Nova 6 5G – 100 points

4.Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G – 100 points

3. Asus ZenFone 7 Pro – 101 points

2.Huawei P40 Pro – 103 points

1. Huawei Mate 40 Pro – 104 points

In terms of the rear camera, the iPhone 12 Pro came in fifth place. The complete analysis can be seen (in English) on the DxOMark website.



