iPhone 12 Pro Models Will Use Sony LiDAR Sensor

It turned out that Sony’s LiDAR sensors will be included in the Pro models of the iPhone 12 series, which Apple will introduce in the coming days. The US-based company first used these sensors in the 2020 iPad Pro model.

Cupertino-based technology giant Apple is preparing to introduce the first 5G supported iPhone series. While Apple continues to work for new models without slowing down, new details about the phones continue to come. According to the latest reports, the company will use the LiDAR camera lens produced by Sony in the state-of-the-art iPhone model. These Sony signed lenses are expected to be included in iPhone 12 Pro and Max models.

LiDAR, which stands for “light sensing and range”, is known as a technology that uses laser pulses to detect the distance of an object or a surface. US technology giant Apple used this technology for the first time in the 2020 iPad Pro model. Before the technology was used in smartphones, it was widely used in the automotive industry.

LiDAR technology will be included in Pro models:

Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup, which will be introduced this fall, is expected to include four different devices in total, and all four devices will support 5G technology. Speaking of the screens of the devices, it seems likely that the two Pro models will be equipped with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screens, respectively. However, sources say LiDAR technology will be included in these two hill models.

To mention other models, the entry-level iPhone 12 is expected to have a 5.4-inch screen, and the top model iPhone 12 Plus is expected to have a 6.1-inch screen. The more budget-friendly models will have dual rear cameras and will be equipped with 4 GB of RAM, while Pro models will come with 6 GB of RAM and a 120 Hz ProMotion display in addition to the triple rear camera setup.

There are many different claims about the iPhone 12 series. Therefore, we need to wait for the official release to learn the features and prices of the devices. If there is any development in this process, we will continue to inform you.



