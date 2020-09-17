iPhone 12 Pro Max’s Disappointing AnTuTu Score

The AnTuTu score of the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which will be Apple’s most powerful smartphone in 2020, has been revealed. According to the AnTuTu score, Apple’s new A14 processor is underperforming even the Snapdragon 865+.

Apple introduced its newest processor Apple A14 along with the new generation iPad Air at its recent launch event. While the company stated in its statements that the A14 achieved a 40 percent performance increase compared to the A12 Bionic, interestingly, it did not mention how it showed a performance increase compared to the A13.

Ice Universe, known for its accurate leaks, shared the AnTuTu test results of the iPhone 12 Pro Max powered by the Apple A14 processor and its comparison with the iPhone 11 Pro Max. It is difficult to predict how much the shared results reflect the reality, but if it is true, we can say that the performance of the iPhone 12 Pro Max may be disappointing.

iPhone 12 Pro Max AnTuTu score announced

According to the shared AnTuTu results, the iPhone 12 Pro Max gets only 572,333 points with the new A14 processor. The iPhone 11 Pro Max, powered by the A13 processor, received 524,436 points from AnTuTu. If these results are correct, we can say that the Apple A14 processor lags behind even Qualcomm’s current Snapdragon 865+ processor in terms of performance.

When we look separately at the interface, storage, graphics and processing performances of iPhone 12 Pro Max in AnTuTu, we can see that the CPU performance is significantly higher than the iPhone 11 Pro Max; We see that the difference in storage and graphics performance is extremely small, and in interface performance, the iPhone 11 Pro Max surpasses the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

AnTuTu comparison of iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro Max

However, Apple A-series processors were behind Snapdragon processors in AnTuTu tests before that. Apple A processors manage to outperform Snapdragon processors in synthetic tests that focus more on single-core and multi-core performance, such as Geekbench.

In addition, in the screenshot shared by Ice Universe, iPhone 12 Pro Max works with iOS 14.1 version. Therefore, it is possible that the device is a pre-production prototype and works with a beta version of iOS. Both of these reasons may cause the iPhone 12 Pro Max to score lower than expected on AnTuTu.



